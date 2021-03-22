Hungary approves 2 more vaccines from outside EU amid spike

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has issued initial approval to two more COVID-19 vaccines from outside the European Union's common procurement program, officials said Monday, further expanding the national supply of jabs that has given the country one of the highest vaccination rates in the 27-member bloc.
The Hungarian medicines regulator gave emergency approval to Convidecia, a vaccine produced by Chinese company CanSino Biologics, and to India's Covishield vaccine, Chief Medical Officer Cecilia Muller announced at an online press briefing. The actions brings the number of vaccines authorized in Hungary to seven; shots developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and China's Sinopharm, as well as Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, are already in use.