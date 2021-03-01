Hungarian PM threatens to quit conservative political group

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's right-wing prime minister has threatened to pull his party out of its group in the European Union's legislature as the conservative group edges closer to excluding its largest Hungarian delegation.
In a letter on Sunday to chairman of the European People’s Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament Manfred Weber, Prime Minister Viktor Orban condemned a group proposal agreed to on Friday that would allow for entire parties to be excluded from the center-right EPP, rather than just individual MEPs as currently allowed.