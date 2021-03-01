Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 youth center staffers HOLLY RAMER, Associated Press March 1, 2021 Updated: March 1, 2021 7:29 a.m.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Abuse allegations against New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center now span six decades, with 150 staffers during that time accused of physically or sexually harming 230 children at a facility the victims’ attorney calls a “magnet for predators.”
Rus Rilee sued the state in January 2020 on behalf of three dozen adults who alleged they were abused as children at the Youth Development Center in Manchester between 1982 and 2014. He now represents 230 clients who say they were abused between 1963 and 2018, when they were ages 7 to 18.