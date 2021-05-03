Human remains found in 2 of 3 bears suspected in attack

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Human remains were found in two of the three bears euthanized after they were suspected of killing a Colorado woman in an apparent attack, state wildlife officials said Sunday.

The 39-year-old woman was found dead in southwestern Colorado Friday and authorities suspected a rare bear attack because of the mauling of her body along with bear scat and hair found at the scene. A dog team found a 10-year-old female black bear and two yearling cubs nearby and they were killed since they were suspected of attacking her and belief they would likely attack someone else.