Huawei says sales up 23% this year despite US controls

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei says its global sales rose by double digits in the first half of this year despite being placed on a U.S. security blacklist but said it will face tougher conditions.

The company said Tuesday that sales in the six months ending in June rose 23.2% over a year earlier to 401.3 billion yuan ($58.3 billion).

That was up from 2018's full-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company's chairman, Liang Hua, said sales have suffered "some impact" since the Trump administration imposed curbs in May on sales of U.S. technology to Huawei but he gave no details.

Liang said Huawei has avoided disruptions in production and sales but added "we still face difficulties ahead" in the second half of the year.