How you can get a 26-hour day for real

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce are presenting a seminar to show how small business owners get more done in both their work and home lives by working smarter, not harder, leveraging their time for increased personal productivity.

The seminar is Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilton Library.

Speaker Don Wetmore is a certified executive coach and the author of eight books including Beat the Clock, Organizing Your Life, and The Productivity Handbook.

Registration required. No charge. Visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 to register. Check-in begins at 5:30 pm. Co-sponsored by Fairfield County SCORE, Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Media sponsor: The Wilton Bulletin. Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton.