How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street after a day of wobbling back and forth as investors looked over some mixed company earnings.

Technology stocks led the selling. Weak profits and sales pulled shares in McDonald's lower. Travelers sank after its results fell short of Wall Street's forecasts. Biogen soared on news it is going to seek federal approval for a medicine to treat early Alzheimer's disease.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 10.73 points, or 0.4%, to 2,995.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 39.54 points, or 0.1%, to 26,788.10.

The Nasdaq lost 58.69 points, or 0.7%, to 8,104.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 0.73 points, or 0.1%, to 1,550.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 9.79 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 17.90 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 14.75 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.38 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 489.14 points, or 19.5%.

The Dow is up 3,460.64 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,469.02 points, or 22.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 202.31 points, or 15%.