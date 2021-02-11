How does California distribute scarce vaccines? KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 7:36 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, motorists are redirected from the Dodger Stadium main gate to an alternate entrance as they line up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the stadium will temporarily shut down on Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday due to lack of vaccine supply. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Gov. Gavin Newsom watches as LVN Cari Elkins gives a COVID-19 vaccination at a drive-thru vaccination center at Natomas High School in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Appointments were needed for the 1,000 vaccinations to be administered for those 65 and over, first responders, health workers, teachers, food and agricultural employers. Called an equitable distribution site, it prioritized those disproportionally impacted by COVID-19, was collaboration between the Natomas' Unified School District, Sacramento County Public Health Department and Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby who represents the area. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Gov. Gavin Newsom leans over to talk with a person waiting to get a COVID-19 vaccination at a drive-thru vaccination center at Natomas High School in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Appointments were needed for the 1,000 vaccinations to be administered for those 65 and over, first responders, health workers, teachers, food and agricultural employers. Called an equitable distribution site, it prioritized those disproportionally impacted by COVID-19, was collaboration between the Natomas' Unified School District, Sacramento County Public Health Department and Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby, behind Newsom, who represents the area. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Gov. Gavin Newsom gives an elbow bump to Sheila White, as she waits to get a COVID-19 vaccination at a drive-thru vaccination center at Natomas High School in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Appointments were needed for the 1,000 vaccinations to be administered for those 65 and over, first responders, health workers, teachers, food and agricultural employers. Called an equitable distribution site, it prioritized those disproportionally impacted by COVID-19, was collaboration between the Natomas' Unified School District, Sacramento County Public Health Department and Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby who represents the area. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Gov. Gavin Newsom leans over to talk with a person waiting to get a COVID-19 vaccination at a drive-thru vaccination center at Natomas High School in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Appointments were needed for the 1,000 vaccinations to be administered for those 65 and over, first responders, health workers, teachers, food and agricultural employers. Called an equitable distribution site, it prioritized those disproportionally impacted by COVID-19, was collaboration between the Natomas' Unified School District, Sacramento County Public Health Department and Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby, behind Newsom, who represents the area. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — At this stage of the vaccine rollout it seems unfathomable that Los Angeles would be forced to temporarily close its largest vaccination site at Dodger Stadium and four other locations because they are out of doses. But it’s happened and it raises questions about how local, state and federal governments determine where to send scarce vaccine doses.
Here’s a look at California's vaccination system:
Written By
KATHLEEN RONAYNE