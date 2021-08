WILTON — Third time’s the charm for a proposed housing development in Wilton.

The planned project at 3 Hubbard Road returned to the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, and this time has gained favor with its redesign of the 24-unit multifamily building near Wilton Center.

“You’ve definitely listened,” commission Cairman Rick Tomasetti said to the development team and their representation. “I understand this has been a long pre-application process for you, but I think it has been beneficial to you as an applicant.”

These words of affirmation came just moments after the most recent presentation of site specifics by the members of the 3 Hubbard LLC team.

Architect David Goslin, of Crosskey Architects, told the commission that their concerns had been addressed in the new site plans.

Previous concerns from the commission included wanting three to three-and-a-half story scale as opposed to a four-story scale, wanting a tower element to the development, having better connectivity with Wilton Center, breaking the symmetry within the design of the building and a tweaking of the building materials.

Upon going back to the drawing board, one of the group’s main focuses was incorporating interconnectivity between the property and Wilton Center, according to Kevney Moses, the project manager.

“The ethos of this project is to activate Wilton Center,” Moses said, adding that the property is in walking distance to various amenities in town. The multifamily building will have “terrific adjacency” to the Wilton Train Station, Merwin Meadows Park, the Wilton Library and Schenk’s Island, he said.

The commission responded positively to how centrally located 3 Hubbard Road is and the development team’s progress in making these attractions more accessible by walking.

Pollinator gardens and access to the nursery school will also be accessible via staircases and walkways stemming from the property.

Parking is currently allotted to 1.41 spaces per unit.

As for the interior of the building, the number of units has been cut down slightly to accommodate for design changes.

The building will offer a total of three one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units.

Commissioner Jill Warren, the youngest member of Wilton’s Planning and Zoning Commission, asked the development team to reconsider their split of unit sizes and asked to consider more one-bedroom units as “early to mid-20s” individuals may not be looking for or cannot afford more than one bedroom.

Additionally, Warren addressed a concern raised by commissioner Doris Knapp over a lack of plans to incorporate elevators in the three-story building. Knapp cited that potential renters and visitors who are handicapped or have young children that need to use baby strollers may be limited in their ability to traverse up and down stairs.

Moses said there were no plans for elevators to be put into the building yet, but it would be further considered.

Other commissioners Christopher Pagliaro, Melissa-Jean Rotini and Eric Fanwick were mostly supportive of the revised plans.

“This is exemplary of how the process should play out,” Pagliaro said. “For me, it’s refreshing.”

The development team will next have to present before the Architectural Review Board.

“You are certainly headed in the right direction with the architecture,” Pagliaro added.