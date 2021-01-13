House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next LISA MASCARO, ZEKE MILLER and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 3:56 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House rushed ahead Tuesday toward impeaching President Donald Trump for the deadly Capitol attack, taking time only to try to persuade his vice president to push him out first. Trump showed no remorse, blaming impeachment itself for the “tremendous anger” in America.
Already scheduled to leave office next week, Trump is on the verge of becoming the only president in history to be twice impeached. His incendiary rhetoric at a rally ahead of the Capitol uprising is now in the impeachment charge against him — to be taken up Wednesday — even as the falsehoods he spread about election fraud are still being championed by some Republicans.
LISA MASCARO, ZEKE MILLER and MARY CLARE JALONICK