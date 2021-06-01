House sends bill declaring racism a health crisis to Lamont

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bill that declares racism a public health crisis in Connecticut, an issue proponents contend was highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic and needs to finally be quantified and addressed, heads to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk.
The wide-ranging legislation passed on a bipartisan vote of 114 to 33 following a lengthy and at times emotional debate that often focused on race. State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, co-chairman of the Public Health Committee, noted how the final vote by the General Assembly on the bill was taking place on the 100th anniversary of the massacre that destroyed a thriving Black community in Tulsa known as Black Wall Street.