House passes $46.7 billion budget plan with no tax increases

Connecticut's House of Representatives approved a two-year, $46.7 billion state budget deal early Wednesday with no new taxes that lawmakers said will help guide the state as it continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Toni Walker, D-New Haven, co-chair of the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee, said the budget is aimed at addressing issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic, which left more than 8,200 people dead in Connecticut and prompted double-digit unemployment rates in some communities.

“It’s time to press the reset button on those issues,” said Rep. Toni Walker, D-New Haven, co-chair of the General Assembly's Appropriations Committee. “It’s time for us to lock arms together and address those issues in the best way.”

The budget plan passed on a 116-31 vote, with 22 Republicans joining majority Democrats in voting yes, and now heads to the Senate. The regular legislative session ends at midnight Wednesday.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, had said some Republicans would likely support the bill, given the lack of new tax increases. Candelora voted in favor of the budget.

The tax-and-spending agreement, reached between Democratic legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, benefits from a massive infusion of federal COVID relief funds and an improving state economy, including historic tax collections. Although the package includes no new taxes, it boosts funding for local education, health insurance programs, municipal aid, workforce development, summer camp and learning opportunities for children and expanded day care.

Much of Tuesday was taken up by lengthy debates on two budget-related bills. Shortly after 9 p.m., the House voted in favor of Lamont’s proposed mileage-based “highway use” fee on tractor-trailers, where the weight of the trucks determines the rate paid. Modeled after programs in New York and Oregon, the tax is projected to generate $90 million annually to help shore up the state’s financially troubled transportation fund.

Earlier in the day, the House voted along party lines for another budget-related bill that extends eligibility for the state’s HUSKY health insurance program to an estimated 1,900 young children and 1,400 pregnant mothers without legal immigration status, as well as post-partum care for immigrant mothers.

Rep. Harry Arora, R-Greenwich, argued the legislation would provide people without legal status an incentive to move to Connecticut, at the expense of taxpayers. But proponents said the legislation will ultimately prevent suffering.

Lamont said the budget, which is balanced with the help of about $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, could be a “real game-changer” for the state.

“It’s a bold, progressive budget and we do this without any tax increases," he said. "That was a promise that I made early on.”

While House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, acknowledged that some politically progressive members of his caucus are disappointed that new taxes on wealthy residents to help address long-standing racial and economic inequities are not included, he maintains that the budget agreement does not comprise the party’s values

Lamont has opposed proposals such as a new “consumption tax” and a capital gains tax on higher income individuals.

Associated Press Writers Pat Eaton-Robb and Dave Collins contributed to this report.