House gives final passage to Public Service Commission maps

ATLANTA (AP) — A map that would prevent a Democratic challenger from running for Georgia Public Service Commission against incumbent Republican Commissioner Tim Echols passed the state House by a 97-68 vote on Friday, sending the measure to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.
The vote on Senate Bill 472 comes as qualifying begins Monday for two commission seats up for election in November, although a federal judge could still intervene to alter the election plan by ordering commissioners to be elected by district. Now, commissions are elected statewide while required to live in one of five districts.