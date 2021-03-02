House advances oversight bill in response to prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers, reacting to the governor’s $3 billion plan to lease prisons, advanced a bill Tuesday that would give the legislative branch more oversight over large expenditures.
The House of Representatives voted 98-0 to approve the bill by Republican Rep. Mike Jones of Andalusia. The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate. HB 392 would create a new Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Obligation Transparency to review state agency agreements and obligations spending $10 million or more or five percent of the agency’s annual appropriation.