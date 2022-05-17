House Jan. 6 panel unlikely to call Trump, chairman says

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators are unlikely to call former President Donald Trump to testify about his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, relying instead on interviews with aides, family and others who were close to him at the time.
Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the nine-member panel investigating the attack, said Tuesday that it's “not our expectations" to call Trump, whose supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol that day and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.