House GOP leader asks high court to throw out Assembly maps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The legislative leader on the losing end of a 4-1 vote two weeks ago to approve new General Assembly district lines filed a lawsuit Thursday asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to throw out the new districts and separately sought to have 10-year-old maps be used in this year's election.

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, argued the Legislative Reapportionment Commission's set of House maps is slanted in favor of Democrats and violates state constitutional standards in splitting municipalities and by how much some districts would vary from the average district's population size.