Hospitals offer new clinical trials for cancer patients

WILTON — Danbury and Norwalk hospitals, part of Nuvance Health, have opened two new clinical trials for people with advanced-stage cancer that have a KRAS G12C mutation. They are the only sites in Fairfield County offering these trials.

The Danbury Hospital clinical trial is for patients with advanced metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The Norwalk Hospital clinical trial is for patients with certain types of solid tumors, such as advanced colorectal cancer.

The clinical trials are studying a new drug called AMG 510. Early evidence shows that AMG 510 blocks KRAS G12C, a variant of KRAS. KRAS is a key enzyme in the growth of many cancers, a press release from Nuvance says. A patient will know if their cancer has a KRAS G12C mutation after a tumor specimen undergoes genomic profiling, which the patient’s oncologist will order. Danbury and Norwalk hospitals encourage any cancer patient with a KRAS G12C mutation to contact the hospitals about the clinical trials.

“Through the AMG 510 clinical trials, we can provide a new treatment for patients who otherwise might be out of options because of the advanced stage of their cancer,” said Dr. Richard Frank, director of clinical cancer research for Nuvance Health, medical oncologist/hematologist at Norwalk Hospital, and consultant in the gastrointestinal oncology service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Amgen recently published encouraging results from an AMG 510 phase 1 clinical trial in the New England Journal of Medicine, a prestigious peer-reviewed medical journal.

Danbury and Norwalk hospitals are enrolling patients into the AMG 510 clinical trials. For more information, call or email Nuvance Health Oncology Research at 203-739-7997 or officeofclinicaltrials@nuvancehealth.org.