Hospitals offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19

Danbury Hospital is offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19. Danbury Hospital is offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 72 Caption Close Hospitals offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19 1 / 72 Back to Gallery

WILTON — According to Gov. Ned Lamont, several hospitals in Connecticut have been approved to offer COVID-19 testing. Each is setting up drive-thru testing procedures. Danbury Hospital began on Monday, March 16.

The other hospitals are: Bridgeport Hospital, Bristol Health, Greenwich Hospital, Stamford Health, Waterbury Hospital and Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Anyone seeking to be tested must have a prescription from their doctor and make an appointment in advance.

According to a story in The Bulletin’s sister paper, The Danbury News-Times, Danbury Hospital’s drive-thru testing center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

A COVID-19 Community Hotline is available at 888-667-9262 for those with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. The hotline may be accessed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Comprehensive information on COVID-19 is on the state website https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus.

The page includes the latest testing data for Connecticut, as well as information on the disease itself, public health resources, and information for schools, consumers, businesses, childcare providers, travelers, communities and pet owners.