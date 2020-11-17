Hospital patient shot by Los Angeles County deputy dies

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — A 38-year-old man who was shot in a Southern California hospital by a sheriff's deputy last month has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Nicholas Burgos Jr. was shot and wounded during a confrontation with the deputy Oct. 6 at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center near Torrance, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Burgos remained in the hospital's intensive care unit until his death Nov. 1.

The department and the coroner's office confirmed the death Tuesday. Autopsy reports have not been completed.

On Oct. 6, sheriff's deputies were working a security detail at the hospital and guarding another patient, authorities have said.

Burgos was allegedly destroying medical equipment and trying to smash a window with a metal medical device. Officials said he tried to get into the other patient's room and turned toward one of the deputies there, who was trying to move other patients, and became aggressive.

The deputy fired, critically wounding Burgos.

Deputies, other patients and medical staff were not injured.

Efforts to reach Burgos' family Tuesday were not successful.

Harbor-UCLA is one of LA County’s Level 1 trauma centers, has more than 500 beds and is affiliated with the UCLA School of Medicine. It is located in an unincorporated area between the cities of Torrance and Carson.