Hope that South Africa's COVID-19 corruption inspires action GERALD IMRAY, Associated Press March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 4:29 a.m.
1 of6 FILE — In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 fiel photo, health workers in protective suits work at a makeshift emergency unit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. A special unit in South Africa is investigating nearly $900 million worth of government procurement contracts related to the coronavirus pandemic for possible corruption. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE — In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, former South African President, Jacob Zuma, appears at a hearing of the Zondo Commission of Enquiry into State Capture. A special unit in the country is now investigating nearly $900 million worth of possible corruption in the procurement of COVID-19 contracts at the same time that allegations of widespread government graft continues. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE — In this Feb, 17 2021 file photo, health care workers look through a window at a hospital in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa during the rollout of the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the country. A special unit in South Africa is investigating nearly $900 million worth of government procurement contracts related to the coronavirus pandemic for possible corruption. Nardus Engelbrecht/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE — In this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, a woman walks past a coronavirus-themed mural promoting the use of face mask in public to protects against COVID-19 in Vereeniging, South Africa. A special unit in South Africa is investigating nearly $900 million worth of government procurement contracts related to the coronavirus pandemic for possible corruption. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — There's some hope in South Africa that this time the outrage against corruption inspires effective action.
Public anger over suspect government contracts worth nearly $900 million for the purchase of supplies to fight COVID-19 may finally bring the South African government to take more decisive steps against corruption, say experts.