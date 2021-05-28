Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest ZEN SOO, Associated Press May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 12:59 a.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, center, leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong. Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday, May 28, 2021 over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities crack down on dissent in the city. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities step up a crackdown on dissent in the city.
Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to take part in an unauthorized assembly when they walked down a road with thousands of residents on Oct. 1, 2019, to protest against dwindling political freedoms in Hong Kong.