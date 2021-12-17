Hong Kong public gears up to vote amid new election laws ALICE FUNG and ZEN SOO, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 12:51 a.m.
Jeffery Chan, a so-called "non-establishment" candidate and a member of local think tank Path of Democracy, delivers the promotional leaflets to residents during his legislative election campaign in Hong Kong on Dec. 8, 2021.
A banner of Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, a pro-establishment candidate, is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Promotional banners of legislative election candidates Ben Chan Han-pan, left, and Adrian Lau are displayed on a street in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
A promotional poster of legislative election candidate Ben Chan Han-pan is displayed on a wall in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Banners of legislative election candidates are displayed on a street in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Pro-Beijing election candidates from Democratic Alliance for Betterment of Hong Kong (DAB), wave to their supporters during the legislative election campaign in Hong Kong on Dec. 5, 2021.
Pro-Beijing supporters hold placards during a rally in support of the legislative election in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The placards read in Chinese " Dec. 19, improvements of electoral system."
Pro-Beijing supporters wearing the panda costumes, hold placards during a rally in support of the legislative election in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The placards read in Chinese " Cast a vote," and "For Hong Kong."
Pro-Beijing supporters hold flags and placards during a rally in support of the legislative election in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The placard reads in Chinese " Vote together on Dec. 19 vote."
A billboard promoting pro-Beijing legislative election candidate Stanley Ng Chau-pei, is displayed on a road in Hong Kong on Dec. 11, 2021.
15 of15
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong voters are preparing to vote for the first time this weekend since election laws were changed, amid a dearth of opposition candidates months after the city began cracking down on dissent.
The legislative elections, to be held Sunday, come after Beijing in March passed a resolution for electoral reform in Hong Kong that gives Beijing more control over who is elected to Hong Kong's legislature. Beijing has tightened its grip over the semi-autonomous Chinese city following months of pro-democracy protests in 2019 that at times descended into violent clashes between police and protesters.
