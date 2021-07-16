Hong Kong national security police raid student union office ZEN SOO, Associated Press July 16, 2021 Updated: July 16, 2021 5:55 a.m.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s national security police on Friday raided the office of a university student union after student leaders last week commemorated a man who killed himself after stabbing a police officer.
Police raided the office at the University of Hong Kong and cordoned off the area around it. No students were in the office at the time.