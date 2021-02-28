Hong Kong detains 47 activists on subversion charges ZEN SOO, Associated Press Feb. 28, 2021 Updated: Feb. 28, 2021 3:27 a.m.
1 of11 John Clancey, right, an American lawyer who became the first foreigner arrested under Hong Kong's national security law, displays a book before appearing at a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Clancey appeared at a police station Sunday, following a surprise request from police Friday. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Former legislator and District Council member Gary Fan, left, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law poses for photographers before walking in a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Across Hong Kong, dozens of others including former lawmakers and democracy advocates who were arrested in connection with Hong Kong's new National Security Law, went back into a police station Sunday, following a surprise request from police Friday. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Former law professor Benny Tai, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the main organizers of the primaries, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law poses for photographers before walking in a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Hong Kong police on Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the sweeping national security law. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the city's national security law.
The former lawmakers and democracy advocates had been previously arrested in a sweeping police operation in January but were released. They have been detained again and will appear in court on Monday, police said in a statement.