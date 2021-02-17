Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai appeals bail denial ALICE FUNG, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 10:59 p.m.
1 of8 A police officer stands guard outside High Court in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
HONG KONG (AP) — Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai returned to court to relaunch his appeal for bail on Thursday ahead of his April trial on charges of colluding with foreign forces.
Lai is one of several activists facing charges and possible jail terms under the sweeping National Security Law that was imposed on the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city last year following massive anti-government protests in 2019.