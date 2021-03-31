Holy days arrive for the faithful as pandemic eases in US DAVID CRARY and MARIAM FAM, Associated Press March 31, 2021 Updated: March 31, 2021 10:05 a.m.
1 of14 FILE - In this Sunday, March 28, 2021 file photo, altar server Samantha Holmes, of East Brookfield, Mass., center, carries a crucifix with palm leaves during a procession at the start of Palm Sunday Mass at Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish in Spencer, Mass. For Christians across the United States, Easter services on Sunday will reflect an extra measure of joy as the nation experiences rising optimism after a year of pandemic. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 FILE - In this Sunday, March 28, 2021 file photo, the Rev. William Schipper, left, pastor of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, celebrates Palm Sunday Mass as parishioners hold palm leaves at the Catholic church in Spencer, Mass. Parishioners wore masks out of concern for the coronavirus. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 file photo, people buy flowers from a sidewalk flower stand on the first day of Passover in the Williamsburg neighborhood of New York during the coronavirus pandemic. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 file photo, Rabbi Shlomo Segal, left, and his family wave goodbye to participants after he conducted a virtual Passover seder for members of his congregation, friends and family broadcast on YouTube from his home in the Sheepshead Bay neighborhood of Brooklyn during the current coronavirus outbreak in New York. From left, are Segal; daughter Shira, 12; wife, Adina, and daughter, Rayna, 8. In 2021, the Sabbath led directly into Passover, limiting the use of technology for Segal and his congregants. Instead of streaming their seder, the synagogue provided online workshops prior to Passover so families could do it on their own. Segal says that many of his members are still reluctant to gather together in person. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, Rabbi Joseph Schwartz, left, and Ryan Eleazar use boiling water to prepare equipment for the Hanan Products' kosher-for-Passover production run in Hicksville, N.Y. At Hanan Products, which since 1946 has made primarily whipped toppings, icings and dessert fillings for the bakery industry, cleaning and production for kosher-for-Passover products begin long before the weeklong holiday that this year starts in late March. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 FILE - In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo, Ahmad Kamel, right, performs the Maghrib prayer with his wife, Nadia Chaouch, as their son Ahmad Kamel runs past after the family broke the Ramadan daily fast just after sunset in their home, during the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020 file photo, a volunteer carries food donations while other staff members and volunteers with Muslims Giving Back pray in the Muslim Community Center in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York. Wong Maye-E/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 FILE - In this Friday, April 10, 2020 file photo, the Rev. Nicolas Sanchez takes a phone call from a parishioner after live-streaming the Good Friday Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 FILE - In this Thursday, April 23, 2020 file photo, the Prayer Hall at the Islamic Cultural Center of Willow Grove in Willow Grove, Pa., stands empty during the holy month of Ramadan, due to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
For Christians across the United States, Easter services on Sunday will reflect an extra measure of joy as the nation experiences rising optimism after a year of pandemic. Even if still observing restrictions, many churches may draw the largest numbers of in-person worshippers in months.
It’s a season of major holy days for other faiths as well, occurring in a brighter mood than a year ago. Jews are observing Passover this week, and Muslims will enter the holy month of Ramadan in about two weeks.
Written By
DAVID CRARY and MARIAM FAM