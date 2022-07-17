Holocaust survivors mark 80 years since mass Paris roundup ANGELA CHARLTON and JADE LE DELEY July 17, 2022 Updated: July 17, 2022 5:14 a.m.
1 of6 A memorial is pictured near a train car symbolizing the Drancy camp, at the Shoah memorial Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Drancy, outside Paris. The Paris mayor and head of the French Holocaust Memorial will mark the 80th anniversary of the round-up of the Vel d'Hiv, the biggest Nazi roundup of Jews in France, visiting the site used as an internment camp during World War II for tens of thousands of people who were then sent on to Auschwitz and other death camps. Thomas Padilla/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — Family by family, house by house, French police rounded up 13,000 people on two terrifying days in July 1942, dispatching them to Nazi death camps simply because they were Jewish. Eighty years later, France is honoring the victims, and trying to keep their memory alive.
For the dwindling number of survivors of France's wartime crimes, commemoration ceremonies Sunday are especially important. At a time of rising antisemitism and far-right discourse sugarcoating France’s role in the Holocaust, they worry that history's lessons are being forgotten.
ANGELA CHARLTON and JADE LE DELEY