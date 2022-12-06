Holmes' former partner faces sentencing in Theranos case

A former Theranos executive learns Wednesday whether he will be punished as severely as his former lover and business partner for peddling the company's bogus blood-testing technology that duped investors and endangered patients.
The sentencing for Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who was convicted in July of fraud and conspiracy, comes less than three weeks after Elizabeth Holmes, the company's founder and CEO, received more than 11 years in prison for her role in the scheme. The scandal revolved around the company’s false claims to have developed a medical device that could scan for hundreds of diseases and other potential problems with just a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.