Holly Hill woman sews good deed during coronavirus lockdown

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) — Lois Carter has made warm winter hats before, a couple dozen at a time for residents of nearby retirement centers or as gifts for holiday parties.

But in these unprecedented times, Carter, 91, and her trusty crochet hook were inspired to shift production to a new, unheard of level.

Since January, she has created more than 200 colorful knitted stocking caps, which she is mailing this week to children at the St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain, South Dakota. It’s a mission that has sustained her throughout the difficult months in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

“I thought ‘What am I going to do, locked in this house all alone?’” said Carter, surveying a mountain of soft, brightly colored beanies on a bed in her home along the Halifax River. ”It’s been a really fun, rewarding experience and I feel like I’m doing something worthwhile, instead of wasting time.”

It takes about six hours for Carter to complete one of the hats. “That’s if I work straight through,” she said. That translates to at least 1,200 hours of looping and hooking thread into the patterns that ultimately yield the dome-shaped chapeaus.

“I don’t spend all day every day doing it,” said Carter, a retired oncology nurse specialist.

Instead, her routine often involves sitting with her crochet hook and mounds of yarn donated by a friend to work on the project as she watches evening TV shows. Her favorites are mysteries or detective shows of any kind, but she’s also partial to “American Ninja Warrior” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

Gripping a crochet hook in her strong, slender fingers, Carter demonstrates the technique that transforms the spaghetti-shaped yarn strands into holiday headgear.

“This is the hardest part,” she said, recreating the process of crafting the hat’s circular crown. “You have to make three stitches around in a little circle. Then you make six stiches, and then 12, then 18 and then 24. Then you go down the side when you figure out how big you want it.”

Carter has calculated that it takes 7-1/2 minutes per row to go one time around the biggest part of the hat, doing double crochet technique.

“It takes patience when you start the top,” she said.

Carter received some help finishing the last of the massive order from a friend, Yvonne Seiwell, 75, who admits that she’s not as efficient with a crochet hook.

“It takes me a lot longer,” said Seiwell, who met Carter about 10 years ago when both women were members of the Sweet Adelines chorus.

Carter selected the St. Joseph’s Indian School because she had made occasional small monetary donations in the past. She noticed in a recent brochure from the school that a $5 donation would pay for a student to have a new winter hat.

Carter decided she could do better than that.

“So I was committed,” she said.

‘A WONDERFUL FEELING’

Contacted by phone, a school representative acknowledged Carter’s generosity.

“Being in middle of South Dakota, it does get very, very cold, so this gift is very much needed, very much welcome,” said Julie, a worker in the school’s mission outreach department who declined to give her last name.

For Carter, the hats have been a source of joy at a time when she needed it most, she said.

“I don’t think I’ve done anything that has made me feel as happy,” she said. ”When I think of these children opening these presents, it makes me feel just wonderful. To do something to make people happy, it’s just a wonderful feeling.”

When she’s using her crochet needle, it also keeps her mind off the barrage of headlines trumpeting the year’s big new stories about protests in the street, the pandemic and the bitter presidential election, she said.

“What all that did to me, I was going into depression,” Carter said. “If I’m making the hats, I’m concentrating on that and I’m not letting the turmoil roll into my head.”

The hat project also fit into a New Year’s resolution that Carter made for 2020.

“I said, ‘I’m going to make somebody laugh or smile every day,’” she said. “I haven’t missed a day yet and we’re in November. There’s too much hate and anger. People just don’t know how to get along. They should’ve lived during World War II, because it wasn’t like this.”

She smiles again as she looks at the creations spread across her bed.

“I’m happy for every day I’m alive and I pray I’ll do something good every day,” she said. “I thank God every day that I’m alive. He has something in mind for me to do.”

And even though Carter’s hats will be in the mail this week, she isn’t done. She plans to make an additional supply that can be sent for new students.

“If they run out,” she said, “I’m going to keep a stash.”