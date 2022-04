DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays.

Riana Lou Barry, 44; Sean Christopher Barry, 47; Shiway Elizabeth Barry, 12; and Sadie Lucille Barry, 9, were shot and killed by a relative last week. Members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered Sunday night to remember the victims.