Hockey team bookkeeper pleads guilty to federal charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former office manager for the Rapid City Rush has pleaded guilty to federal crimes related to embezzling $700,000 from the hockey team.

Jennifer Durham, 42, pleaded guilty to tax evasion and two counts of wire fraud during a hearing Thursday before a federal magistrate judge in Sioux Falls.

Durham has agreed to pay full restitution to the Rush and about $186,000 to the IRS as part of a plea deal. She faces up to 20 years for each wire fraud count and five years for tax evasion.

Durham worked as the Rush’s manager from 2008 through June 2019, where she was responsible for maintaining accounting records, creating financial reports, and recording and depositing cash receipts.

Prosecutors said she began to steal from the company around February 2010, the Rapid City Journal reported.

An investigation began in October 2019 when new team owners, Spire Hockey, discovered “inconsistencies and irregularities" in some bookkeeping .