The Wilton Historical Society recently granted a new historic marker to a historic home at 96 Old Mill Road in the town.

The Damato family moved into the home at 96 Old Mill Road in January, 2020, and decided soon after to seek the historic marker from the Historical Society for it, according to information from the Historical Society. The home is a 1750 John Belden Mill House.

“We felt that our home, steeped in history, deserved to have one,” Owner Jonathan Damato said. The family loves old historic homes, and learned about the Historical Society’s historic marker program as they were looking for a property. Jessica, Ryland, Emeline, and a Lab dog, Molson, are also in the Damato family.

Belden II (1700-1780), the inheritor of the land, did so in the town’s parish, “Long Hollow,” from his stepfather John Copp, and built the Cape-style house.

The area was an ideal location for mills thanks to the power of the Norwalk River. The first reference to his saw mill dates back to 1766. A grist mill, and iron works were eventually built near the small house.

Isaac Rumsey of Redding then bought the house for $22 in 1802, and sold it for $60 in 1812. Rumsey made many federal-style improvements, including “eyebrow” windows, detailed cornice constructions and broad board fascia, which are all elegant refinements of the home. The property still has a granite retaining wall that likely dates back to a realighment of the road in 1795, embedded with an iron hitching hoop that was likely made by the iron works, located nearby.

Historic markers are on 70 buildings in the town, and are a way to promote historic preservation because they draw attention to places and events that the community might not otherwise know about.

The Historical Society offers people the historic markers to identify the town’s important historic structures. Candidates for the historic markers are usually listed on historic house surveys at: www.wiltonhistorical.org. The historic markers can also be ordered online via a form on the website.

The Wilton Historical Society is located at 224 Danbury Road in the town.