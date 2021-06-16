Historic bell that survived fire taken to temporary home June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 3:04 p.m.
1 of15 Senior Minister Rev. Jacqueline J. Lewis rings New York's Liberty Bell after a construction crew lowered it from Middle Collegiate Church's bell tower on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the East Village neighborhood of New York. The bell was discovered intact in the historic church after it was gutted by a six-alarm fire in December 2020. It will be displayed at the New York Historical Society while middlechurch.org/rising works on funding a campaign to rebuild the church and return the bell to it's place. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 New York's Liberty Bell hangs in front of the facade of Middle Collegiate Church after a construction crew lowered it from the tower on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the East Village neighborhood of New York. The bell was discovered intact in the historic church after it was gutted by a six-alarm fire in December 2020. It will be displayed at the New York Historical Society while middlechurch.org/rising works on funding a campaign to rebuild the church and return the bell to it's place. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 The year New York's Liberty Bell was commissioned is seen on the bell after it was lowered from Middle Collegiate Church's bell tower on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the East Village neighborhood of New York. The bell was discovered intact in the historic church after it was gutted by a six-alarm fire in December 2020. It will be displayed at the New York Historical Society while middlechurch.org/rising works on funding a campaign to rebuild the church and return the bell to it's place. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Members of Middle Collegiate Church's congregation gather to watch and take photos of New York's Liberty Bell after a construction crew lowered it from the bell tower on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the East Village neighborhood of New York. The bell was discovered intact in the historic church after it was gutted by a six-alarm fire in December 2020. It will be displayed at the New York Historical Society while middlechurch.org/rising works on funding a campaign to rebuild the church and return the bell to it's place. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Senior Minister Rev. Jacqueline J. Lewis poses for a photo overlooking the rubble of Middle Collegiate Church after a construction crew lowered New York's Liberty Bell from the bell tower on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the East Village neighborhood of New York. The bell was discovered intact in the historic church after it was gutted by a six-alarm fire in December 2020. It will be displayed at the New York Historical Society while middlechurch.org/rising works on funding a campaign to rebuild the church and return the bell to it's place. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Senior Minister Rev. Jacqueline J. Lewis, left, Executive Minister Amanda Hambrick Ashcroft, second from left, Digital Minister Natalie Perkins, center, Executive Minister Darrell Hamilton II, second from right, and Minister of Outreach and Strategy Ben Perry gather and sing around New York's Liberty Bell after a construction crew lowered it from Middle Collegiate Church's bell tower on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the East Village neighborhood of New York. The bell was discovered intact in the historic church after it was gutted by a six-alarm fire in December 2020. It will be displayed at the New York Historical Society while middlechurch.org/rising works on funding a campaign to rebuild the church and return the bell to it's place. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 The charred remains of the staircase in Middle Collegiate Church's bell tower is seen after a construction crew lowered New York's Liberty Bell from the tower on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the East Village neighborhood of New York. The bell was discovered intact in the historic church after it was gutted by a six-alarm fire in December 2020. It will be displayed at the New York Historical Society while middlechurch.org/rising works on funding a campaign to rebuild the church and return the bell to it's place. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Senior Minister Rev. Jacqueline J. Lewis, right, and Executive Minister Amanda Hambrick Ashcroft, embrace as they watch a construction crew lower New York's Liberty Bell from Middle Collegiate Church's bell tower on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the East Village neighborhood of New York. The bell was discovered intact in the historic church after it was gutted by a six-alarm fire in December 2020. It will be displayed at the New York Historical Society while middlechurch.org/rising works on funding a campaign to rebuild the church and return the bell to it's place. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 A construction crew lowers New York's Liberty Bell from Middle Collegiate Church's bell tower on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the East Village neighborhood of New York. The bell was discovered intact in the historic church after it was gutted by a six-alarm fire in December 2020. It will be displayed at the New York Historical Society while middlechurch.org/rising works on funding a campaign to rebuild the church and return the bell to it's place. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 A construction crew lowers New York's Liberty Bell from Middle Collegiate Church's bell tower on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the East Village neighborhood of New York. The bell was discovered intact in the historic church after it was gutted by a six-alarm fire in December 2020. It will be displayed at the New York Historical Society while middlechurch.org/rising works on funding a campaign to rebuild the church and return the bell to it's place. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
NEW YORK (AP) — A bell that rang at some of the most historic moments in American history was taken down and moved Wednesday from a belfry where it survived a blaze last year that gutted a New York City church.
New York's Liberty Bell will be kept temporarily at the New-York Historical Society, displayed as part of an exhibition, according to leadership at Middle Collegiate Church.