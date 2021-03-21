Historic bank building in Tonopah remade into luxury hotel HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA, RJmagazine March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 1:11 p.m.
1 of14 The entrance to the newly renovated Belvada Hotel, originally built as a bank in 1906, in Tonopah, Nev., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. One of Tonopah’s biggest eyesores has been reborn as an unabashedly upmarket and up-to-date, sophisticated hotel that still reflects the initial heyday of the town’s numerous boom-and-bust cycles. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Rachel Aston/AP Show More Show Less
TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — One of Tonopah’s biggest eyesores has been reborn as an unabashedly upmarket and up-to-date, sophisticated hotel that still reflects the initial heyday of the town’s numerous boom-and-bust cycles.
The Belvada Hotel, which opened Dec. 28 on Main Street in Tonopah, is owned by Fred and Nancy Cline of Sonoma, California, who have spent more than $2 million restoring it to a contemporary vision of Edwardian grandeur.
