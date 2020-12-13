Historian gives solutions for Alabama Confederate monument

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Historian Camille Agricola Bowman is offering a solution to the controversy over Gadsden’s Emma Sansom monument — use it as a teaching tool to reflect the changing interpretations of history.
The issue of how to handle the monument in downtown Gadsden, which was erected in 1906 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, has been a controversial one for a while now, dovetailing with the national Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of numerous police killings of Black people.