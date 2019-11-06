Himes in Wilton Thursday to talk election security

WILTON — Congressman Jim Himes (D-4th) will moderate a discussion on election security in Connecticut Thursday, Nov 7, 10 a.m., at Comstock Community Center.

With him will be Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, Carol Reimers, president of the Connecticut League of Women Voters, and Alex Russell, director of the UCONN Voting Center.

Comstock is at 180 School Road in Wilton.