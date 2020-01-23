Himes announces ‘Valentines for Vets’ drive

WILTON — Congressman Jim Himes has announced his ninth annual “Valentines for Vets” program, which collects valentines made by Fourth District constituents of all ages and delivers them to local veterans. This year’s valentines will be taken to the local VA hospital, Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport and other veterans service organizations in the Fourth District.

“I have seen how appreciative veterans are when someone sincerely thanks them for their service. Veterans I have spoken with are incredibly grateful for the many thoughtful cards they received,” said Himes. “This is a great opportunity for kids and local residents to learn about the sacrifice our men and women in uniform make while showing our veterans they are always in our thoughts.”

Last year, more than 65 schools participated in “Valentines for Vets.” You may see examples from a previous program at https://bit.ly/2Roa1cq.

To participate in the “Valentines for Veterans” project, email Joshua Rodriguez at Joshua.Rodriguez@mail.house.gov or call 203-333-6600.

Valentines may be mailed or dropped off to Himes’ Bridgeport office at 211 State Street, Floor 2, Bridgeport, CT 06604 by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.