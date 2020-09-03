Himes, Planned Parenthood endorse Haskell for second term

WESTPORT — State Senator Will Haskell (D-26) secured endorsements this week from Congressman Jim Himes (D-4th) and Planned Parenthood Votes! Connecticut. Haskell is seeking to represent the 26th Senatorial District for a second term on the Democratic ticket.

These endorsements, he said, are a reminder that major national issues are on the ballot this year at the state legislative level.

“Sometimes, state legislative candidates like to pretend that big, national issues don't affect us here in Connecticut. From two years in the state Senate, I can tell you that that’s not true,” he said.

“When Donald Trump cut federal funding for women’s health and attacked the legitimacy of Roe v. Wade, it fell on my colleagues and me in Hartford to protect reproductive health in Connecticut.

“Will has been fighting for us on the issues that we care about most: on good gun safety regulation, on preserving our environment and the green space that is important to our quality of life, and of course on transportation — because Will understands that, without a good transportation network, we do not have growth, we do not have prosperity in our communities,” said Himes, who is serving his sixth term in Congress, represents Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District.

The 26th district includes Westport, Ridgefield, Wilton, Redding, Weston, Bethel, and New Canaan.