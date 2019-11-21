Hiker found dead near cliff trail at Zion National Park

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A hiker has been found dead at the bottom of a popular trail bordered by steep drops at Zion National Park.

Park spokeswoman Aly Baltrus said in a news release that the hiker’s body was found Thursday morning below the Angel's Landing trail. The hiker was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

Park officials aren’t release the name, age or gender of the hiker until the family has been notified.

The trail reopened Tuesday after being closed for several days because of a rock fall. Park officials warned hikers to be careful on the trail due to a winter storm moving into the area.

The Angel’s Landing trail ascends some 1,500 feet (457 meters) above the southern Utah park's red-rock cliffs and offers sweeping views.

Two hikers have died on the trail in the last two years.