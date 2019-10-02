https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Highway-Patrol-ID-s-motorcyclist-killed-near-14484796.php
Highway Patrol ID's motorcyclist killed near Virginia City
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified a 34-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash over the weekend on a state highway in Storey County near Virginia City.
Edmond Jones of Reno was ejected from his 2009 Ducati motorcycle in a collision with an oncoming SUV on State Route 341 near mile marker 7 just after noon Saturday. He was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.
The cause of the crash hasn't been determined. But the patrol says a preliminary investigation indicates Jones entered a curve southbound and crossed into the northbound lane, striking the front of a white Kia Sorento.
The highway was closed for about two hours.
