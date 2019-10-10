High court schedules arguments on 38 Studios records release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments to release records from the grand jury investigation into the state's deal with Curt Schilling's video game company.

The state invested $75 million in 38 Studios in 2010 to lure it from Massachusetts. Two years later, the ex-Red Sox pitcher's company went bankrupt

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's lawyer, Claire Richards, says the failure of the 38 Studios investment presents an opportunity to raise the veil of grand jury secrecy.

She says the public has the right to understand the facts and circumstances of the investigation.

Former Attorney General Peter Kilmartin's legal team argues releasing records from a grand jury investigation so soon could "adversely affect future grand jury participants."

The Providence Journal reports the arguments will be heard Nov. 7.

