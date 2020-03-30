High court asked to reduce jail populations to combat virus

A federal medical station is set up at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Monday, March 30, 2020, to accommodate an influx in hospital patients due to the coronavirus outbreak. A federal medical station is set up at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Monday, March 30, 2020, to accommodate an influx in hospital patients due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close High court asked to reduce jail populations to combat virus 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court was asked Monday to order the release of some inmates from county jails to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A petition filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania said that tight inmate quarters, a lack of sanitation, and a limited ability to treat and quarantine people suspected of having COVID-19 presents an “extraordinary public health risk” to inmates, staff and surrounding communities.

Once COVID-19 enters a jail, it is “virtually certain to spread like wildfire through the prison population, correctional staff and into the nearby community,” the petition said.

The high court was asked to order the release of inmates at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19, as well as those nearing the end of their sentences, eligible for work release or held on cash bail before trial.

The plaintiffs are the Pennsylvania Prison Society, an advocacy group, along with five inmates, including two who say they have health conditions that elevate their risk of serious illness from the virus.

Other states, including New Jersey, Washington, Maine, Montana and South Carolina, have taken steps to reduce their jail populations, as have Allegheny, Lackawanna and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania.

The legal action was taken as Pike County officials announced Sunday that a staffer at the jail has tested positive for COVID-19. Inmates who had direct contact are under quarantine.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

A look at coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania:

___

UNEMPLOYMENT SURGES AGAIN

Pennsylvania set another record for unemployment filings last week, surpassing 400,000, as businesses shut down and laid off workers in an effort to slow the virus's spread.

Daily figures posted by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration showed 405,000 unemployment compensation benefits filings in the seven days through Saturday. That beat the record set just a week earlier, 379,000, which itself was highest in the nation and twice the number of the nearest state.

The number of people filing for unemployment surged after Wolf, on March 16, asked nonessential businesses statewide to close their physical locations, and then later mandated it. Schools are closed through at least April 9.

The emergency relief bill signed last week by President Donald Trump adds 13 weeks of benefits — from 26 to 39 in Pennsylvania — plus $600 a week in benefits. It also expands eligibility to workers who do not pay into the system and normally aren’t eligible, but who lost their jobs due to the virus pandemic.