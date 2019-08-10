Herbert appoints Chelsea Koch to fill judicial vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A veteran defense lawyer who formerly worked as a public defender in state and federal courts in Utah has been appointed to fill a state District Court vacancy.

Gov. Gary Herbert's office announced Friday his appointment of Chelsea Koch to fill a Third District Court vacancy created by Judge Katherine Bernards-Goodman.

Koch's appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The Third District Court serves Salt Lake, Summit and Toole counties.

Koch has run her own private practice since 2008 and previously worked as a public defender in Tooele County and for the Utah Federal Defender Office.

Herbert said Koch is "is passionate about ensuring justice and fairness" and that her dedication to "enforcing the law with exactness and equity will make her a strong addition to the bench."