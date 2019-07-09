Wilton Bulletin website gets new look

To our readers:

You will notice a new look to the Wilton Bulletin website starting today.

The redesign is intended to offer a cleaner look, expedite our reporting of breaking news, and offer our readers a chance to share their opinions.

Readers will notice more links, areas where they can follow local breaking news without leaving their hometown site, and more frequent updates.

Advertisers have new options and opportunities to share their message with a broader audience.

If you have any thoughts on the new look, email Jeanette Ross.