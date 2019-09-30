Helicopter pilot in critical condition following crash

SANFORD, Maine (AP) — A Maine helicopter pilot is in critical condition after crashing into the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration says 50-year-old Jack White, of Bowdoinham, was piloting a Robinson R44 when it fell next to the runway at Sanford Seacoast Reginal Airport on Saturday.

Authorities report that witnesses say the pilot appeared to be practicing landing and near-ground maneuvers before entering an "uncontrolled spin" and hit the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation to discover how the aircraft spun out and crashed.

The Press Herald reports that the Robinson R44 is among the world's popular civilian models.

___

