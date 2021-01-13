Heavy snowfall hits Sweden, Finland; icy temperatures ahead Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 8:22 a.m.
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Thousands of households across northern Sweden and southern Finland were without power Wednesday after heavy snowfall, and forecasters warned that particularly icy temperatures lay ahead for the Baltic Sea region.
In southwestern Finland, around 4,000 households were without power, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE, with authorities saying that number could rise. In Sweden, electricity provider Eon said about 3,000 homes were affected and added that power outages may go on longer than usual because it may be too risky to send out maintenance workers.