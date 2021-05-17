Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter.

The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen in parts of Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes in western Louisiana, according to The Advocate. The American Press reported that some isolated areas could see as much as 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain.