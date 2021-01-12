Heavy police presence at Texas Capitol as lawmakers return

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — More than 100 Texas troopers in riot gear stood outside the state Capitol, wearing tactical vests and face shields. Dozens more patrolled the hallways, some carrying zip-tie handcuffs. Beyond the front gates, a small group of armed demonstrators paced on the sidewalk.
The start Tuesday of a new legislative session in Texas was guarded by an extraordinary show of state police and National Guard members, following the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week and new FBI warnings of armed protests nationwide ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.