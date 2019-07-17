Heat Wave: Wilton to open cooling center at Comstock

Comstock Community Center in Wilton.

Due to forecasted weather conditions for the upcoming weekend, the Comstock Community Center will be open as a cooling center on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents are welcome to use the facility, including the gym and classrooms. The Senior Center will also be open. A building monitor will be on hand.

Residents can contact any of the following town officials with any questions: Park & Recreation Director Steve Pierce, 203-834-6234, Social Services Director Sarah Heath, 203-834-6238, or Jackie Rochester, administrative assistant for the first selectwoman's office, 203-563-0100.