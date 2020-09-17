Heart attack patient killed when fire truck hits ambulance

NEW YORK (AP) — A heart attack patient was killed Thursday when a fire truck crashed into the ambulance that was carrying him to a Brooklyn hospital, authorities said.

The crash involving two Fire Department vehicles happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. The fire truck was racing to a fire when it broadsided the ambulance, authorities said.

The patient in the ambulance, a 59-year-old man who had suffered a heart attack, was pronounced dead at the hospital he was being taken to, police said. A female family member who was traveling with the patient was in critical condition at the hospital.

A Fire Department spokesperson said six firefighters and two Emergency Medical Service workers were hospitalized in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.